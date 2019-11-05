Newton’s Reign in District Continues

Photo by Heather Foster – Story by Jon Meek

Newton encountered very little resistance Friday night when the Eagles hosted Corrigan Camden on Barbay Field. The Eagles asserted their dominance early in the game. Kevin Watson busted off a 58-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play from scrimmage. Just two plays later Nate Williams rolled to his right and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Valdarion Fowler in the back of the end zone.

Newton won the game 62-0.

Newton is now 8-1 and 4-0 in District. They took another step forward in grabbing their 8th District Title in a row Friday night. To win it they must defeat Anderson-Shiro on their turf this Friday night.