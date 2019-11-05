Robert Burby Announces Candidacy for Sheriff

To all Newton County residents, I am both honored and proud to announce my candidacy for Sheriff of Newton County in the 2020 election. I am committed to taking Newton County’s public safety services to the highest level possible. I am a retired Chief of Police (Texas City Police Department – 2004-2018) and retired from the United States Air Force in 1994, after 20 years of honorable service. I possess over 44 years of leadership and management experience.

My proven executive law enforcement experience in leadership, professional expertise, and training makes me qualified and a prime candidate for this position. I have successfully led many organizations and police departments. As a result, I have earned many leadership and service awards for my performance. I am a staunch believer in Public Service and a huge advocate for Community Involvement and I am asking for your vote in the 2020 Newton County Sheriff’s Election.

If you have any questions, please contact Laveda Raymond – Campaign Manager/Treasurer at 409-383-9318.

