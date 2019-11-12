A Veteran’s Salute

Photos by Heather Foster

On Monday, November 11, Newton High School held their annual Veterans Day program to slate all those who have sacrificed so much in serving our country.

The program is always so honorable and meaningful and this year was no exception. A musical tribute was given by students and the NHS Band. The selections were both powerful and moving. Every facet of the program was designed to thank and honor the men and women who have served. Keynote speaker Captain Irwin Johnson of the U.S. Army brought a tremendous message to the student body and all of those in attendance about the many contributions that veterans have made for the freedoms we enjoy. Captain Johnson just retired October 27 and is now working for Newton ISD in the AB Unit. He said he has always wanted to teach and now has that opportunity. His heart as a veteran is to give and now he will continue to give as he helps guide young people toward a bright future at NISD. Thanks to all that helped make the program so successful.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to all those who have given so much for the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. Words cannot repay you for the sacrifices you have made to keep America, “The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.” May God continue to bless America.