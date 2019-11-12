Eagles Win District for the 8th Year Running

Photo by Artie Guerrero; Story by Jon Meek

The Newton Eagles loaded up Friday night for a long trip to central Texas for their final District match of the regular season. Anderson-Shiro was the place where this District championship would take place. The Owls, now 2-2 in District, 8-2 overall, came into the game trying to claim half of that District title with a win. They didn’t. Newton ended up winning 32-18.

The District Championship Eagles will face New Diana Eagles on Thursday, November 14th in Center, Texas. It is an exciting time of year. If you can’t make the game, you can listen live to every playoff game on 102.7 and setxsports.com. See you in Center Thursday night at 7 p.m.!