Miss Christmas 2019

Photo by Patricia Jackson

The Miss Christmas Pageant was held Saturday, November 9 at the Howard Civic Center in Newton, and what a beautiful way to begin the holiday season. This pageant benefits Santa’s Toy Brigade in Newton County. The Troy Brigade helps children in Newton County that may not have Christmas otherwise.

The 2019 winners in the pageant are: Baby Tot- Adaline Borque; Tiny Tot – Cayleigh Cowart; Petite Miss – Emily Ebarb; Little Miss – Ella Payne; Junior Miss – Jacie Moody; Young Miss – Keira Danna; Teen Miss – Maycie Allen; and the Miss Christmas Raffle Ticket Winner was McKenzie Taylor. The pageant was beautiful and each little girl was a vision in the red and green colors of Christmas.