Former New England Patriot Coming to Newton

On Wednesday, December 4th, Devin Wyman of the New England Patriots will be at the Howard Civic Center at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome and admission is free. The Winning Edge will sponsor this program, as well as sponsor Devin in area schools providing free assembly programs.

Devin Wyman grew up in Northern California – in the murder capital of the United States – raised by a single mother with four children, with a big dream of becoming a professional football player. Guided by his mother’s lessons to be obedient and respectful to reach his goals, the big signing day came with scholarships on the table and national media outlets walking through the door of the family home. But the police followed the media through the door; and the media, the community, his educators and his mother watched as the then-18-year-old Wyman was arrested for selling drugs.

The 6-foot-8, 335-pound Wyman went to prison and while there fell to his knees in jail and prayed for change. The choice led to better choices, a new life, junior college, Kentucky State University and, eventually a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots his rookie season.

Today, Wyman speaks in schools, prisons, and other venues throughout the United States. He impacts communities by teaching students and adults about making the right choices and listening to the right voices advocating the second chance in the second half of their life. For more information, contact Sue Downing at 409-622-9868.