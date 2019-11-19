The 2019 Festival of Lights Parade is Coming Next Week

Well, it’s that wonderful time of year when we celebrate the Festival of Lights in Newton, Texas. Folks from all over Texas stop in to visit Newton and see the “tree-mendous” Christmas display. The official date is Saturday, November 30, 2019.

The Lighted Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on the courthouse square in Newton. Vendors are welcome and will be located on the square at the center of the excitement. Booths are just $20 and it is certain to be a grand ole time. If you are interested in singing or entertaining in any way, please call Melanie Smith Bowman at 409-594-3407 for details.

Of course the Christmas Trains will be running at the festival. The train takes its riders through a winter wonderland of light and displays around Caney Creek Park. Train tickets are just $4 for ages 3 and up. The trains will be running every weekend until Christmas and whole train rentals are available too! Call 409-379-5061 for more details.