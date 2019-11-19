The Newton Eagles Triumph Over New Diana

Photo by Heather Foster – Defensive End James Sylvester celebrating after an interception early in the 1st quarter in Thursday night’s game against the New Diana Eagles Story by Jon Meek

Newton came into the playoffs with a record of 9-1, 5-0 in District 12. New Diana was 6-4, 4-3 in District 11. New Diana didn’t know if they would make it into the playoffs until week 11 after a loss to Daingerfield of 20-16.

The round one battle of the Eagles was won by the Newton Eagles with a score of 52-42 in what will be remembered as the “Fog Bowl”.

The Eagles will now face Troup in Jacksonville on Friday night. If you aren’t able to get to the game you can always tune in on KTXJ 102.7 to hear Newton Eagle radio with yours truly, Neal Williams, and Tyler Medley. You can also listen to Setxsports.com.