More Human Remains Found in Newton County

Press Release from Sheriff Billy Rowles

In November of 2017 Newton Police Department received a report of a missing person later identified as Randy Holmes, a white male of Newton Texas. Information obtained led Newton Police to believe that foul play was involved. Upon further investigation and information Newton Police Chief and lead investigator Will Jackson contacted Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall for assistance in this case. Chief Jackson was given information that this missing persons remains would be located in the county of Newton. Both Chief Jackson and Chief Hall continued the investigation by interviewing different witnesses and gathering information. In November of 2019 Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall caught a break in the case and was given a possible location of Randy Holmes’ remains. Chief Deputy Hall and Police Chief Jackson made contact with the evidence response team for the FBI along with other first responders to assist in the recovery of the remains. On November 21, 2019 the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton Police Department recovered what we believe to be human remains. Law enforcement believe the remains recovered are that of Randy Holmes, however until the remains are positively identified through DNA testing we cannot confirm this information. This case is currently still under investigation.