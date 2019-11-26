1st Miss Newton County Pageant Winners Announced

Photo by Ladonna Jones

The very first Miss Newton County Pageant was held on Saturday, November 23.  These lovely ladies were the winners:  Mrs. Newton County – Molly Lancaster; Miss Newton County – Stormy Woods; Miss Teen – Trinity Gulley; Junior Miss – Walayla Woods; Little Miss – Payton Odom; Petite Miss – Raven Woods; Mini Miss – Kynslee Jones; Miss Newton County Sweetheart – Hailey Osaria.  Congratulations to the winners and thanks to all that participated and made the evening so special.  This event was sponsored by the Miss Newton Pageant.

