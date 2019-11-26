Missing Man Believed to be found in Newton County

In November of 2017, the Newton Police Department received a report of a missing person who was later identified as Randy Holmes, a 56-year-old white male of Newton, Texas. Information that was obtained during that time led Newton Police to believe that foul play was suspected. Upon further investigation Newton Police Chief and lead investigator Will Jackson contacted Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall of the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for assistance in this case. After much investigation, Chief Jackson was given information that Holmes’ remains would be located in Newton County. Both Chief Jackson and Chief Deputy Hall continued the investigation by interviewing different witnesses and gathering more and more information. Just days ago Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall caught a break in the case and was given a possible location for Holmes’ remains. Chief Deputy Hall and Police Chief jackson contacted the Evidence Response Team for the FBI, along with other first responders to assist in the recovery of the remains.

On Thursday, November 21, 2019, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton Police Department recovered what they believed to be human remains. Law enforcement believes the remains recovered are that of Randy Holmes, however until the remains are positively identified through DNA testing they cannot confirm this information. According to Sheriff Billy Rowles, this case is currently still under investigation. If anyone has any additional information relating to this case, please contact the NCSO at 409-379-3636 or the City of Newton Police Department at 409-379-5061.