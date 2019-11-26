Newton Advances to Regional Semi-Finals

Story by Jon Meek; Photos by Heather Foster; Zach Gulley stiff-arms a Troup defender. Gulley would have 189 yards and one touchdown.

The Newton Eagles traveled to Jacksonville on Friday night. They arrived to a renovated Tomato Bowl stadium.

The opponent would be the Troup Tigers who are 6-4 in this area round game of the playoffs. The Eagles defeated the Tigers 48-14.

The Newton Eagles, who are now ranked #3 and 11-1, now advance to the Regional Semi-Finals to face a very familiar foe – the Daingerfield Tigers at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium on Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. You can listen on 102.7, setxsports.com or the link on the Facebook page.