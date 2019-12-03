Eagles Fall Short Against Daingerfield

Photo by Heather Foster – Tough game Friday night against the Daingerfield Tigers. Newton fought hard leading until the last few minutes of the game. Shown is Senior Valdarion Fowler as Daingerfield closes in.

Story by Jon Meek

The Regional 3 Semi-Final featured the two most athletic teams in the 3A District, the 10-2 Daingerfield Tigers and the 11-1 Newton Eagles. The game was played at Homer Bryce Stadium at SFA in Nacogdoches.

The game was a tough one, with Newton losing to Daingerfield 30-26. For more on the game, stop by the store and pick up a copy of the Newton County News!