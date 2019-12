Miss Newton 2018, Makenzy Hall, competed this past weekend in Houston, Texas at the Annual Miss Texas Teen USA Pageant. She is a senior at Newton High School. She was one of 108 contestants to compete in the two-day pageant held at the Hilton Houston Post Oak. The winner in the pageant was Miss North Laredo, Anissa Mendez. Thank you for representing Newton so well Makenzy. We are proud of you!