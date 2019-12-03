Southern Forest Products Wins 2019 Small Business of the Year

Southern Forest Products, LLC received the 2019 Small Business of the Year Award for Newton County during the 2019 Texas Forest Country Partnership (TFCP) Economic Development Summit in Lufkin on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

The award presentation was made by Don Iles, Board Chairman of the TFCP who commented, “Southern Forest Products, LLC, owned by Harold Estes and managed by Bruce Gorden, has been operating since March of 1998 and primarily operates in sawmills and planing mills. Southern Forest Products is a vital stimulate in economic growth. It is estimated to generate $9.5 million in annual revenue and employs approximately 50 people at this single location and has over 65 logging contractors.

“We are proud to recognize Southern Forest Products, LLC for their dedication and commitment to the Texas Forest Country region. Small business are the lifeblood of our area and the TFCP wants to emphasize their importance to our continued growth.”