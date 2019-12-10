Burkeville Names All District Players

Burkeville ISD Names 12-2A All District Players: 1st Team Offense – Fullback – Devon Lakey; 1st Team Defense – Outside Linebacker – Lane Noble; Utility Player of the Year – Christopher Stelly; 2nd Team Offense – RB – Daniel Lowe; RB – La’Tayvion Mays; TE – Liam Anderson; OL – Kaleb Urie; OL – Shelby Evans; 2nd Team Defense – DT – Jacob Woods; DT – Lucas Woods; DE – Kavin Simmons; Inside Linebacker – Dewight Fowler; DT – William Urie; Honorable Mention – Receiver – Adam Legros; R – Andrew; OL – Ulysses Hall; OL – Shakori Ford; Fullback – Daelond Fredieu.