Five More Homes Coming to Newton County

On Friday, December 6, 2019, some very excited Newton County residents met to sign contracts on five new homes. These homes are being built as a result of the 2016 Flood in Newton County. Homeowners, Newton County Officials, Tina Lewis with the Texas General Land Office, and representatives of DSW Homes met to discuss and begin the adventure to their new homes. Homeowners are David and Patricia Irvin and Mattie Witmer (Bon Wier); Bruce G. Bennefield, Jr., Deanna Granger and Marla Langley (Deweyville).

As of today, the Newton County 2016 Housing Program has a total of 17 approved property owners. This includes seven completed homes, three more where demolition and/or reconstruction has begun. Newton County Officials, the GLO, and Project Administrator Gary R. Traylor and Associates are working diligently on many others. Thanks to all those involved in the process. You are making dreams come true!

Pictured (left to right – front row): Steve Mataro, Deanna Granger, Marla Langley, Bruce G. Bennefield, Jr., Mattie Witmer, Patricia and David Irvin, Commissioner Gary Fomby, Pct. 3; (back row): Tina Lewis of the General Land Office and Commissioner Phillip White, Pct. 2.