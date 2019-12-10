The Newton Eagles 3A Division 12 All District Football 2019

Photos by Heather Foster

After a great season for the Newton Eagles, Coach of the Year is Drew Johnston; the All-District players are: 1st Team Offense – QB Nate Williams, Guard – Jamarion Samuel, Tackle – Brice Westbrook, Tight End – James Sylvester, 2nd Team Offense/RB – K J Watson, Guard – Makoyee Franks, Tackle – Hunter Amburn, Tight End – Chandler Spivey, Receiver – Robbie Phillips, Receiver – Cory Foster, 1st Team Defense – Israel Bowen, DT – Michael Clark, DE – James Sylvester, OL – Robbie Phillips, OL – K J Watson, CB – Nate Williams, 2nd Team Defense DE Chandler Spivey, LB – Jamarion Samuel and Cory Foster. Honorable mention – Elijah Cooper and Kollin Shaver.