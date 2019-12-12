Shooting in Newton on FM 2626

Around 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, the Newton County Sheriff’s office received a call that there had been a shooting at a residence on FM 2626. According to deputies, a male subject had a gunshot wound to the left arm. The victim was identified as 40 year old, Matthew Scott Mason of Newton. Mason was transported to Christus Jasper Memorial where he was pronounced deceased as a result of one gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation showed that Mason was shot on the shooters property after a hostile confrontation. Sheriff Rowles says that no charges have been filed at this time and that the shooting is still under investigation.