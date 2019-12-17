Manhunt Underway in South Newton County

According to Sheriff Billy Rowles, on Monday, December 16, 2019, a manhunt is underway for a man that they believe is heavily armed and on the loose in the Gist Community in South Newton County. Sheriff Rowles said the man is armed with a pistol, sawed off shotgun, and ammunition.

It seems the officers were trying to serve him with a mental health warrant and he threatened to harm the officers.

As of Press Time, the suspect has been apprehended without incident.