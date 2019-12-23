Sheriff’s Report

December 23, 2019

You talking about being bowed up, we have been. Let’s see what’s been going on, but first…. Merry Christmas to everyone! Let’s not forget the reason for the big birthday party. Happy Birthday Jesus! Thanks!

Sunday we were called out about a man with some serious mental issues. Three days later we caught him and he is getting help as we speak. Scary for him and us for a while.

Friday morning at 5:00am DPS officers and our department executed 4 search warrants in the Deweyville area. As a result, we got some meth, pills, and guns, off the streets. Eight people were arrested. Sorry for all the noise in the Deweyville area around 5:15am. It helped us.

Had a bunch of copper stolen at a well site in Devil’s Pocket. Those thugs worked hard to steal it. Getting a real job is a lot easier and not nearly as dangerous.

Several dog complaints. If you have dogs (especially Pit Bulls) keep them on your property. This is a big problem for us.

Gotta go. Thought for the week. When all else fails, go to the Lord in prayer. Hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas. Ya’ll need anything just holler. God Bless.