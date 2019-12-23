Newton County Celebrates the Season Together

Photo by Heather Foster

On Tuesday December 17, 2019 the Newton County offices had their annual Christmas Luncheon at the Howard Civic Center in Newton. All the elected officials and their departments were invited. Almost all of the employees of Newton County were present to enjoy the festivities. Newton County Judge, Kenneth Weeks said he could not have been happier to have such a great turn out and such participation by the county. He sat down with us and shared some of his heart concerning the first year and how things are going. He said he was so proud of the county’s employee and the way they have been “shining” in their positions. He said that they are a reflection of Newton County and have been doing a wonderful job for us all.

He was pleased to say that the Christmas Luncheon was a great success and included door prizes, photos, and great food too. Look for a report from him in the new year. He will tell more great details about all the good things happening in Newton County.