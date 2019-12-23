DPS Investigation Leads to Drug Bust in Deweyville

Submitted by Trooper Stephanie Davis

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety and Sheriff Billy Rowles, on Friday December 20, 2019, they partnered with other local law enforcement agencies and arrested 5 suspects and served one search warrant as a result of a 30-month investigation into the manufacture, distribution, and possession of meth-amphetamines. The DPS led investigation began in June 2017 when Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents initiated an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of meth-amphetamines and other illegal narcotics in the Deweyville area and surrounding communities. As a result of the warrants served, investigators seized a distributable amount of Xanax and other illegal narcotics and 2 weapons, a rifle and shotgun, from the 800 Block of County Road 4181. DPS Special Agents, Highway Patrol, K9, SWAT, SRT and Aircraft Operations, along with the ATF, DEA, FBI, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

DPS Special Agents, Highway Patrol K9, SWAT, SRT and Aircraft Operations, along with the ATF, DEA, FBI, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office, arrested the following suspects on several narcotic related charges; they were transported to the Newton County jail: Curtis Pittman, 44, Orange, Tabitha Tompkins, Scotty Frazier, 20, Orange, Heather Nolan, 30, Orange, Gaylin Thompson, 42, Orange, Patricia Frazier, 64, Orange