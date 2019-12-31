Pennington Running For Constable, Precinct 3

To the residents of Precinct 3 in Newton County, my name is Toby Pennington, and I am proud to announce my candidacy for Constable Pct. #3 of Newton County in the 2020 election.

My wife, Debbie Fomby Pennington, and I are the proud parents of three children and three grandchildren with one more grandchild to bless us this upcoming Spring. I am a 1995 graduate of Angelina Police Academy and have served as Deputy Constable for Pct. #1 and #2 in Jasper County and then served as Constable Pct. #1 in Jasper for 7 years. I have served as a Reserve Deputy for Jasper County since leaving the Constable’s office.

