Suspect Arrested in Post Office Burglaries

Released by Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that on Friday, December 29, 2019 the arrest of Paul Wayne Kennedy, age 37. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation between the Vernon, Beauregard, and Newton County, Texas Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspector. We spoke with Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles and he said he was so thankful for Kennedy’s arrest. He stated that there were several key factors leading to the arrest. “Each department working together and the Crime Stoppers organization made this arrest possible.”

Kennedy was identified as the person responsible for the burglary of several post offices including: Evans Post Office in Vernon Parish, Singer’s Post Office in Beauregard Parish, Bon Wier’s Post Office in Newton County, and the Bronson Post Office in Sabine County, which were all discovered on December 26, 2019. Sheriff Rowles said that there was an attempted robbery at the Newton Post Office as well, but it was unsuccessful. Kennedy is also responsible for theft of mail from rural mailboxes from several East Texas counties and West Louisiana parishes. According to Sheriff Craft, law enforcement agents will be in contact with mail theft victims as soon as the recovered mail items are inventoried.