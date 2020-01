Photo by Heather Foster

The Newton Eagle’s defensive end, James Sylvester, signed his letter of intent to the University of Baylor on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the high school cafetorium in front of the NHS student body, family, and friends. Sylvester will be leaving for Waco later this month to begin his collegiate football career in January. Congratulations James! Pictured is the Newton Eagles football team supporting Sylvester after signing!