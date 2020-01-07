Feud Results in Shooting in Trout Creek Community
Sheriff Billy Rowles reported to us that on Saturday, January 4, 2020, two neighbors were in an argument that was rumored to be about a dog when one of the men shot the other. The shooting occurred in the Trout Creek Community off of FM 2460. According to Rowles, 42-year-old Reginald Ashworth was shot by 56-year-old Patrick Samuel with a 12-gauge shot gun loaded with bird shot. He sustained an injury with 8-10 pellets and was transported by ambulance to Beaumont with non-threatening injuries. When the incident occurred, it was reported that Samuel ran into a wooded area but later turned himself in to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department where he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Samuel is being held at the Newton County Jail with a $10,000 bond and was arraigned by Judge Brenda Smith.