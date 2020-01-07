Newton Man Dies in Accident in Holly Springs

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday, January 2, 2020, a fatal crash occurred in Holly Springs on US 190 and FM 1408. The preliminary crash investigation given by DPS stated that around 1:45 p.m. a 2014 Lincoln passenger car was traveling at an unsafe speed when the vehicle slid off the road and hit an unoccupied truck tractor semi-trailer that was parked off the edge of the road in the grass. The driver was identified as 54-year-old Curtis Jackson of Newton. Jackson was taken to Christus Jasper Memorial where he passed away a short time later. Services for Jackson will be held at New Life Church in Jasper on Saturday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m.