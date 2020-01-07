Woods Community Reporter Makes The Final Ride Home

By Karyn Lobb

It is with great sadness that we report the death of our reporter for the Woods Community News, Charles Park. He came in when he first moved back to Newton wanting to write a column like the one from years ago. The column was called Woods Community News by Rachel Drummond. That is where our friendship began, as Rachel Drummond was my aunt.

He was a funny fellow who loved to have a good time wherever he was. He enjoyed riding horses and giving his friends “what for” in his columns, especially when they got lost in their riding adventures. I don’t think there was a time that he didn’t enjoy their “horse-play” as he was quite the cowboy.

He will be loved and missed by all of those who knew him, especially his dear wife, Brenda. She was the love of his life and all that knew him, knew that for sure.

Rest in Peace, Charles, you will be missed.