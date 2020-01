Newton High School recently announced the recipients of the Texas High School Coaches Association Football Academic All-State athletes. They are Kollin Shaver, Zach Gulley, Avante Burnham and Jamarion Samuel.

Head Coach Drew Johnston had this to say of the athletes, “We hold our guys to a high standard in the classroom and in the community. These athletes are students first, and we preach that to them.” Congratulations men. Well done!