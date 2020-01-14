NISD Celebrates School Board Recognition Month This January

The Newton Independent School District will join 1,025 school districts throughout Texas to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent Michelle Barrow announced.

“Our school board members are volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all without pay. Their goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district,” Barrow said. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Pictured, left to right, front row: Conley Todd, Johnny Westbrook, Edwina Lewis and Misti Spacek. Back row: Donnie Meek and Shane Couey. Not pictured is Brent Noble.