Sr. Pee Wee Eagles Bring Home The Championship Belt

The Senior and Junior Pee Wee Eagle teams advanced to the Championship round and played in AT&T Stadium this past weekend. The Senior Team won the championship and brought home the Championship Belt. The Junior Pee Wee Eagles also advanced, but fell short in the game. According to their head coaches the games were really close and both teams played some really good football. Proud coaches are Sr. Team Head Coach – Dale Dean; Assistant Coaches David Lewis, Kendray Porter, Scott Walker, and Josh Smith. Junior Coaches are: Head Coach – Joey McClelland and Assistant Coaches – Devin Issac, John Pollock, and Brent Noble.