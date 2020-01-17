Stabbing Reported in South Newton County

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department reported a stabbing in South Newton County, just south of the Gist community, around 11:22 a.m. on Friday, January 17. According to Sheriff Billy Rowles a female came to her neighbor’s house and said she had just stabbed someone and asked the neighbor to call 911. The first deputy on the scene reported that a female now identified as 37 years old, Keysha Lynn Hughes of Mauriceville was deceased. The victim was taken to the Jefferson County Morgue where an autopsy was ordered. The Newton County Sheriff’s office arrested 36 year old Laci Lynn Raymer of Orange, Texas. She was taken in to the Newton County Jail on murder charges and her bond was set for $100,000.

Stay posted to newtoncountynews.net for updates in the investigation.