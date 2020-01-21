Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative honored as the Region’s 2019 Small Employer

“The Workforce Board is pleased to honor Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative, whose efforts to partner with the workforce system in hiring, training and retaining a quality staff, has contributed to the economic and workforce objectives in the region,” said Board Chair Wayne Haglund. Mr. Haglund was joined by Past Board Chair Lisa Balty and Boar member Robert Fitzpatrick in presenting the award to DETEC General Manager Bryan Wood.

Pictured from left to right: Robert Fitzpatrick, Workforce Board Member from San Augustine County, Bryan Wood, General Manager for DETEC, Lisa Balty, Past Chair of the Workforce Board, and Wayne Haglund, Workforce Board Chair.