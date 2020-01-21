Sheriff’s Department Investigates Woman’s Death

Several local law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation in Newton after a body was found just north of Newton on FM 2626. Sheriff Rowles said that they received a call regarding a deceased female found in an outbuilding behind a residence on 2626 on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The body was that of a 32-year old female, now identified as 32-year-old Ashley Lynn Carey from the Navasota area. An autopsy was performed on Monday, January 20 at the Jefferson County Morgue. The cause of death was inconclusive. Toxicology and other test results are pending. The investigation is being handled by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Newton Police Department, and the Texas Rangers. No additional information is available at this time.