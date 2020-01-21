Woman Arrested in Stabbing Death in Gist Community

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department reported a stabbing in South Newton County, just south of the Gist Community, around 11:22 a.m. on Friday, January 17. According to Sheriff Billy Rowles, a female came to her neighbor’s house and said she had just stabbed someone and asked the neighbor to call 911. The first deputy on the scene reported that a female, now identified as 37-year-old Keysha Lynn Hughes of Mauriceville was deceased. The victim was taken to the Jefferson County Morgue where an autopsy was ordered. The Newton County Sheriff’s office arrested 36-year-old Laci Lynn Raymer of Orange, Texas. She was taken to the Newton County Jail on murder charges and her bond was set for $100,000.

Stay posted to newtoncountynews.net for updates in the investigation.