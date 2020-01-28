Another Very Happy Homeowner in Deweyville

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, a very special lady was given the keys to her new home and it happened to be the day after her 88th birthday. Dorothy Daigle Bricker of Deweyville is moving into the next decade with a brand new home. We spoke with Ms. Bricker’s daughter Annette Smart, who shared that the experience has been incredible for Ms. Bricker. She said the contractors have been wonderful and that the home is so well built. She said it has truly exceeded their expectations. A beautiful ramp was built to provide easy access for her mom. She expressed that the home and the kindness shown has truly lightened their load. What a beautiful 88th birthday for Ms. Bricker and one she will never forget.

Pictured (front row): Phillip White, Commissioner Pct. 2; Gary Fomby, Commissioner Pct. 3; Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks; son, Michael Daigle; Dorothy Bricker; daughter, Annette Smart; (back row) Gene Thompson, Commissioner Pct. 4.