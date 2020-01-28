Burkeville ISD Student Places 45th out of 500 in SETX High School Fishing Tournament
Congratulations to Burkeville High School angler Mikey Bundy for placing 45th out of 500 students at the fishing tournament on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He caught 3 bass with a total weigh in of 10.38 pounds, earning him $125. Way to go Mikey!
Posted in Top Stories
