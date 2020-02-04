Burkeville ISD Student Places 1st at Angelina College Welding Competition
Burkeville ISD competed at the Angelina College Welding Competition on January 31, 2020. Students competing were: Hailey Hicks, Halee Lett, Shawn Williams, Christopher Stelly, Trinidy Ashmore, Lane Noble, and Seth Ruckel. Congratulations Trinidy Ashmore for placing 1st. We are proud of all our Mustangs!
Posted in Top Stories
