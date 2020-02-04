NCSO Solves Burglary in Bon Wier

On Saturday, February 1, 2020, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident in the Bon Wier area who said her camera showed people breaking into her house. Deputy White and Deputy Bluitt were able to identify a subject and serve a warrant Saturday afternoon that led them to the stolen items. Included among the items were several tv’s and an air gun rifle. Chief Deputy Hall said she is proud of the officers because she feels that many of the recent burglaries in the Bon Wier area may be tied to this incident. Pictured is Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall and Deputy Sonny White with some of the recovered items found at the residence in the Bon Wier area.