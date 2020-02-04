Newton County Historic Sheriff’s Race

By Heather Foster; Photos by Heather Foster

Newton County will make history in the 2020 Sheriff’s race, and with just two candidates running on the Republican ticket. This historic moment will be determined in March of this year. With the retirement of Sheriff Billy Rowles, who came out of retirement to defeat embattled Sheriff Eddie Shannon in 2016, Rowles’ decision not to seek re-election has left the race wide open for Newton County residents to put their trust in a new leader. Two candidates have thrown their white cowboy hats into the ring. They are long-time Newton law-woman who is the current Chief Deputy, Ms. Cynthia Hall, and retired Texas City Police Chief, Robert Burby. Both candidates are seasoned, eager, and experienced in their field of expertise.

Cynthia Hall has served the citizens of Newton County for a couple of decades going all the way back to the Wayne Powell era, and has recently been endorsed by Sheriff Billy Rowles. Mr. Robert Burby, whose many years of experience make him eager and equipped to step into the role of Newton County Sheriff. Burby, who is new to the area, but grew up in DeRidder, Louisiana, said he feels right at home in the familiar settings of country living. This is truly an historic election. Newton County will have their first woman as sheriff, or the first African American as sheriff, either candidate making history in the county with approximately 15,000 residents.

