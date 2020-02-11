Wreck Ends in Tragedy for Bon Wier Family

Photo courtesy of Newton County Sheriff’s Office/Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall

On Friday, February 7, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the DPS Troopers responded to a head-on collision on FM 1416 in Newton County.

The initial DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2016 Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound on FM 1416. A 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound on FM 1416. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Chevrolet crossed the center dividing line and struck the Ford head-on.

The driver of the Ford, 63-year-old Andy Hubbard of Bon Wier, was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 17-year-old Conner Mitchell of Bon Wier, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he later passed away due to his injuries.

This remains an active crash investigation as Trooper work to determine the exact factors that contributed to the crash. There are no additional details available at this time.