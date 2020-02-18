Another Home Coming Soon in Newton County

Newton County officials, along with Project Administrator, Gary R. Traylor and Associates, were pleased to witness the Pre-Construction Signing for lifelong Newton County residents, Nettie and Prentice Brooks of the Wiergate Community on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. They will be receiving the largest home to date as a result of the 2016 Newton County Housing Program funded through the Texas General Land Office (GLO) by Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Mr. and Mrs. Brooks will be receiving a 4 bedroom/2 bath home. Representatives from the contractor, DSW Homes, were also on hand with samples allowing the couple to choose their cabinet, color, and flooring options.

Pictured (left to right) are Dianna Fomby, Commissioner Pct. 3 Gary Fomby, Rhonda Alford, Newton County Assistant Auditor, Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks, Deidre Brooks (daughter), Prentice Brooks, Nettie Brooks, Phillip White, Commissioner Newton County Pct. 2, Nicholas Van Dorn, DSW Homes contractor.