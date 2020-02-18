Barricaded Deweyville Man Arrested After Stand Off

According to Sheriff Billy Rowles, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 1:00 p.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a woman from the Deweyville area about her brother. She told them that he had spread gasoline all around her house and her shop. She then went on to say he was in the shop with 5 gallons of gasoline and a shotgun. The NCSO and Deweyville Volunteer Fire Department responded. Negotiations began with the suspect upon arrival. The Deweyville Fire Department deployed foam to neutralize the gas. While the negotiating was taking place the man lit the fire inside the shop. DVFD was able to extinguish the fire while he was still barricaded in the shop. A strap was attached to the door and the door was removed. The suspect was then taken into custody. Charges are pending as he is currently receiving psychiatric care.

Jasper County deputies and the Department of Public Safety assisted the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.