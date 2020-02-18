Man Drowns on Roundtree Lake in Newton County

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a man that drowned in the Indian Hills Community in northern Newton County. According to Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall, an ambulance, first responders, and a Newton County Sheriff’s deputy were dispatched to the scene. According to Sheriff Billy Rowles, the man’s wife immediately began CPR. Upon arrival, Deputy Hopson continued to aid with CPR. He continued to no avail until EMS arrived. They tried to revive the man, but unfortunately he passed away. The man was 54-year-old Daniel Olexy. Sheriff Rowles said that according to circumstances it might have been a medical condition that resulted in him falling into the lake. Justice of the Peace, Mike Greer, conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy. The incident occurred at Olexy’s residence on Roundtree Lake.