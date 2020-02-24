Changes in Security at Newton County Courthouse

Sheriff Rowles is announcing some very important changes at the Newton County Courthouse. Due to some very real issues in society, Sheriff Rowles has decided to increase security in our courthouse to protect our local citizens. He stated that he is sorry for any inconvenience but safety comes first.

• During ANY court hearing, no one will be allowed to enter the courtroom with anything but keys and any medical devices, such as diabetes kits. (anything brought in will be searched)

• For casual visits to the courthouse, (offices) you are allowed to bring personal belongings, but they are subject to being searched.

Sheriff Rowles goes on to say, “The courthouse is a public place and we want you to feel safe. Please work with us and follow all the guidelines and expectations.”