A New Modern Pumping Facility Coming to Newton & Orange Counties

The Sabine River Authority of Texas (SRA) is in the process of constructing a new modern pumping facility in Southeast Texas to ensure a reliable raw water supply for current and future customers in Orange and Newton County. The 85 million gallons per day (MGD) raw water pump station is being built in Newton County along the main stem of the Sabine River immediately downstream of Highway 12 near Deweyville. In addition to the pump station, a new 7-mile, 66-inch diameter pipeline is being constructed to convey the raw water from the new pump station to SRA’s existing John W. Simmons Gulf Coast Canal System (Canal System) in Orange County.

