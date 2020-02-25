Counseling & Treatment Center Coming to Newton

The inspiration for Hughes Center Counseling came via a sermon Pastor Gary Marshall of Harvest Church preached in the Fall of 2013. Soon after Hughes Center was formed and set up in what was originally a storage room on the church grounds of Harvest Church. Inspired by the sermon and the critical need for services, we initially opened as a private practice but soon re-opened as a non-profit organization in 2014.

What was initially a small clinic servicing the Jasper-Newton area, has grown to currently serving 33 Texas counties with 3 other counties currently in the contracting process. Their area of service includes: the east region being Newton County to North Texas outside of Dallas, the south region to Matagorda County and west is considered just outside of College Station.

We are primarily a subcontractor for state agencies. Some of our contracts include: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Probation Departments, Texas Juvenile Justice Department – Houston Region, Child Welfare Boards, Buckner and MHMR. We have multiple other contracts offered and coming in 2020 and continue to grow and serve the needs as they arise.

Hughes Center’s Open House is scheduled for March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 610 Court Street, Newton. Their office is in the former Timberlake Insurance Office, in the Dollar General Store Shopping Center. Please come by and support this local service to our community.