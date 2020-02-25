Daughter of the American Revolution Award Given

Each year a local student is selected to receive the National Society of the Daughter of the American Revolution Award. This year’s recipient was Laila Leann Fry. Laila is a student of Buna High School and was selected as the Good Citizen of the Daniel Witcher Chapter for the current year. She has demonstrated the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

The Daniel Witcher Chapter meets in Jasper on the 3rd Saturday of each month. It represents Newton, Jasper, and Sabine Counties. The DAR’s objectives are historic preservation, promotion of education, and patriotic endeavor. Its motto is “God, Home and Country.”

For information on becoming a member of the DAR Daniel Witcher Chapter, please contact Registrar Mary Elizabeth Fortenberry at the Newton History Center (409) 379-2109 or please visit dar.org.

Pictured is (left to right): Dr. Beth Taylor – Historian; LaVee Hargrove – Secretary; Jean Pace – Parliamentarian; Judith Richbourg – National Defense Committee; Mary Elizabeth Fortenberry – Registrar; Sharon Sloat – Treasurer; and seated, Alene Dunn – Regent.