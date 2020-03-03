Kirbyville Man Killed in Fatal Crash in Newton County

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on State Highway 87 in Newton County. The crash occurred approximately three miles north of Trout Creek.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2011 Nissan pickup truck was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 87 and a 2008 Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling south-bound on Hwy. 87. For an unknown reason, the driver of the pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with the Nissan passenger vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck, 25-year-old Austin Lewis of Kirbyville, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan passenger vehicle, Kevin Dravenstott, 37, of Kirbyville, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace, Brenda Smith at the scene.

This is an ongoing crash investigation as Troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash. According to Trooper Stephanie Davis, there are no additional details available at this time.